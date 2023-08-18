6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Colombian Capital

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Colombian capital, Bogota, today.According to the Colombian Geological Survey, the epicenter of the quake was in the center of the country, 40 km southeast of Bogota.Buildings shook, sirens sounded and thousands of…

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Colombian capital, Bogota, today.

According to the Colombian Geological Survey, the epicenter of the quake was in the center of the country, 40 km southeast of Bogota.

Buildings shook, sirens sounded and thousands of residents took to the streets in a state of panic.

So far, there have been no reports of material or human losses due to the earthquake.

On May 28, an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck northern Colombia.

Source: Qatar News Agency