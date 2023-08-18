Tourist group of different nationalities visits Bosra

A tourist group including British, Romanian, Japanese and Australian nationalities visited on Friday the ancient city of Bosra al-Sham in the eastern countryside of Daraa.The tour group visited the ancient city and briefed on its ruins, its castle and …

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency