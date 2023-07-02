719 People Arrested After The Funeral Of A Young Man Who Was Shot Dead By Police In France

The French Ministry of the Interior announced, today, Sunday, that 719 people had been arrested yesterday evening, in an unfinished toll for the fifth night of riots that erupted after a young man was killed by a policeman’s bullet.The ministry report…

The French Ministry of the Interior announced, today, Sunday, that 719 people had been arrested yesterday evening, in an unfinished toll for the fifth night of riots that erupted after a young man was killed by a policeman's bullet.

The ministry reported that 45 police officers were injured, 577 vehicles and 74 buildings were set on fire, and 871 fires were recorded on public roads.

The Interior Ministry indicated, in a preliminary toll, that 486 people had been arrested, while Gerald Dramanan, Minister of the Interior, considered that last night was quieter than its predecessors.

The riots subsided on the fifth night of unrest, on the eve of the funeral of the young man of Algerian origin who was shot dead by a policeman last Tuesday.

In this context, President Emmanuel Macron postponed a state visit that was scheduled to go to Germany, today, Sunday.

Some 45,000 police took to the streets with elite specialized units, armored vehicles and helicopters to reinforce security in the three largest cities Paris, Lyon, and Marseille.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency