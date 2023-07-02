QSE Index Rises 10163 Points at Beginning of Sunday’s Trading

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) started its Sunday trading after the Eid holidays with a gain of 88.94 points, representing a 0.88% surge to reach the level of 10163 points compared to Monday’s closing.QSE figures showed positive performance for the transp…

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) started its Sunday trading after the Eid holidays with a gain of 88.94 points, representing a 0.88% surge to reach the level of 10163 points compared to Monday's closing.

QSE figures showed positive performance for the transportation sector by 2.54%, the insurance sector by 1.47%, the bank and financial services sector by 1.01%, the real estate sector by 0.85%, the industrial sector by 0.64%, the telecommunications sector by 0.20%. However, the consumer services sector experienced a negative performance of 0.42%.

At 10:00 AM, QSE recorded trading with a value of QR 78.845 million. This trading volume was distributed among 44.874 million shares, executed through 2.590 transactions.

Source: Qatar News Agency