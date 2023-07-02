QSE Index Rises 10163 Points at Beginning of Sunday’s Trading

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) started its Sunday trading after the Eid holidays with a gain of 88.94 points, representing a 0.88% surge to reach the level of 10163 points compared to Monday's closing.
QSE figures showed positive performance for the transportation sector by 2.54%, the insurance sector by 1.47%, the bank and financial services sector by 1.01%, the real estate sector by 0.85%, the industrial sector by 0.64%, the telecommunications sector by 0.20%. However, the consumer services sector experienced a negative performance of 0.42%.
At 10:00 AM, QSE recorded trading with a value of QR 78.845 million. This trading volume was distributed among 44.874 million shares, executed through 2.590 transactions.
Source: Qatar News Agency