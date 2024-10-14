A house in Jenin camp is surrounded…the occupation army announces the assassination of a young man

Jenin-Ma'an- Israeli occupation forces, backed by civilian vehicles and bulldozers, stormed Jenin and its camp today, amid armed clashes with resistance fighters inside the camp. The clashes erupted after Israeli special forces were discovered at the entrance to Jenin camp, where the occupation army sent reinforced forces to Jenin and its camp to free the special force from the undercover unit. According to Hebrew websites, the army stormed Jenin camp with the aim of arresting one of the most wanted men who was holed up in a house. The occupation army announced that it had assassinated the young man who was holed up inside the house. Source: Maan News Agency