Two martyrs shot by the occupation forces in Jenin

Jenin - Ma'an - Two citizens were killed by Israeli occupation forces in Jenin. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society added that the young man, Mahmoud Abu al-Rab, was martyred after being shot by the occupation forces in the al-Sibat neighborhood in the city of Jenin. The child Rayan Ibrahim Al-Sayed, 17 years old, was martyred after being shot by the occupation forces in Jenin. The director of Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin, Fawaz Hammad, reported the martyrdom of the child Rayan Ibrahim Al-Sayed (17 years old), who succumbed to his wounds, which he sustained from the bullets of the occupation forces during their storming of the city of Jenin. Medical sources announced that four citizens were injured by the occupation forces' bullets during clashes with the occupation forces in various areas of the city and its camp. Israeli special forces, "Musta'ribeen", had infiltrated the outskirts of Jenin camp, and surrounded a house, before sending reinforcements accompanied by a military bulldozer into the city and i ts camp from the Jalameh military checkpoint. The occupation forces deployed a number of their vehicles in the Cinema Roundabout area in the center of Jenin, near Al-Hisba Street, and at the entrances to the camp, and deployed their snipers on the roofs of a number of tall buildings. The occupation forces, backed by civilian vehicles and bulldozers, stormed Jenin and its camp today, amid armed clashes with resistance fighters inside the camp. The clashes erupted after Israeli special forces were discovered at the entrance to Jenin camp, where the occupation army sent reinforced forces to Jenin and its camp to free the special force from the undercover unit. Source: Maan News Agency