A man arrested with more than ten thousand narcotic pills in his possession south of Hilla

A joint force from the National Security Service and Babylon Police arrested a man on Friday with more than ten thousand narcotic pills in his possession in the western al-Hamza district, south of Hilla. A security source said, "A joint force set up an ambush in Al-Hamza Al-Gharbi district, south of Hilla, and arrested a drug dealer with more than ten thousand narcotic pills and an unlicensed weapon in his possession" He added that the police transferred the accused to the competent authorities for investigation.'/End Source: National Iraqi News Agency