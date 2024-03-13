A Palestinian martyred in a heroic operation in Jerusalem

Occupied Jerusalem, A Palestinian was martyred on Wednesday in Israeli occupation forces' fire southern the occupied Jerusalem, after carrying out a heroic operation that caused the injury of two of the occupation soldiers, in response to the ongoing occupation crimes against the Palestinian people. Palestinian media outlets reported that a boy has stabbed two occupation soldiers at one of its checkpoints south of Jerusalem, wounding them before the occupation forces shot him and he martyred. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency

