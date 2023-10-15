A Security Operation Launched In Nineveh

The Popular Mobilization Commission announced today, Sunday, the launch of a joint security operation east of Nineveh Governorate.

The Commission said in a statement, “A joint force affiliated with the Nineveh Operations Command of the Popular Mobilization Forces, along with a force from the army, the police, and a number of security services, began a security operation east of Nineveh to chase the remnants of terrorism.”

The statement added, "The operation included inspecting and cleaning a number of islands belonging to the villages of the Nimrud district, east of Nineveh Governorate, with the aim of drying up the sources of terrorism and enhancing security and stability in the region."/End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency