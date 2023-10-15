The Popular Mobilization Forces began a security operation in Wadi Thalab, northeast of Baquba. Diyala Governorate Center.

A security source told the correspondent of the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that combat detachments of the Popular Mobilization Forces began a combing operation in Wadi Thalab, northeast of Baquba, as part of a strategy to prevent ISIS cells from gaining a foothold in the region.

He added that the operation aims to secure the liberated areas and redeploy within the highlands and valleys to cut off terrorist infiltration routes between the regions. Indicating that the operation is being conducted according to specific objectives and with the support of intelligence efforts./End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency