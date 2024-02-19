A silver, two bronze for Syria at Info1Cup Contest in Romania

Damascus, The Syrian Scientific Olympiad team won a silver and two bronze medals at International Olympiad in Informatics (Info1Cup Contest) organized by Romania remotely between February 9th and 11th. Destination and Creativity Agency told SANA that eight students aged up to 16 from the Syrian Scientific Olympiad for Informatics team participated in the competition. The silver medal was gained by member of National Informatics team, Abdullah Abdullah, while the two bronze medals were gained by the two members Amr Abbara, and Bishr Joukhadar. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency