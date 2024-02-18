Syria participates in World Government Summit of UAE

Abu Dhabi, A Syrian delegation, headed by Assistant Minister of Administrative Development, Sanaa Lakhouj, participated in World Government Summit held in United Arab Emirates(UAE) under the slogan 'shaping the future of Governments.' The summit was held with the participation of heads of states and governments, and more than 80 international and regional organizations, in addition to 120 government delegations and an elite group of thought leaders and global experts. The Summit ( WGS ) focuses on shaping a better future for humanity and highlights six main themes and 15 global forums exploring major global future trends and transformations through over 110 key dialogue and interactive sessions. More than 200 global figures, including presidents, prime ministers, experts, thinkers, and future makers, will participate. The Syrian delegation also participated in high-level meeting of Arab ministers responsible for government development and civil service held in partnership with Arab Organization for Admini strative Development in League of Arab States. The participants discussed bolstering Arab cooperation efforts in government administrative development field and developing government systems and services, in addition to discussing Arab government administration report, which focuses on artificial intelligence and data technology. They also discussed results of Future Government Leadership Program in the Arab World. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency