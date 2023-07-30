A terrorist attack on Moscow by Ukrainian drones thwarted- Russian MoD

Russian Defense Ministry announced thwarting a terrorist attack, by three drones, carried out by Kiev regime at dawn Saturday, on facilities in Moscow city.‘Russian air defense systems managed to destroy one of the drones in Odintsovo area on the outsk…

Russian Defense Ministry announced thwarting a terrorist attack, by three drones, carried out by Kiev regime at dawn Saturday, on facilities in Moscow city.

‘Russian air defense systems managed to destroy one of the drones in Odintsovo area on the outskirts of the capital, meanwhile the electronic warfare systems thwarted the other two, causing loss of control hitting non-residential buildings in the area with no causalities’, the ministry said in a statement reported by RT Channel.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency