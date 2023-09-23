A Turkish court orders the imprisonment of 8 people on charges of inciting xenophobia in the country

A Turkish court ruled to imprison eight people for carrying out provocative acts and incitement on social media platforms against refugees, irregular immigrants and foreigners in general.

The Turkish capital Ankara Police Command said in a statement today, Saturday, that the Security Branch Directorate, the Anti-Cybercrime Department, and the Intelligence Department have begun joint investigations against accounts that practice provocations and incitement to hatred on social media sites.

It added in its statement that the security teams identified 27 accounts participating in posts urging mutual hatred on social media, including anti-refugees and immigrants, and inciting hostility towards the Turks in front of public opinion.

The Turkish Public Prosecution opened an investigation against the suspects on charges of "inciting the people to hatred and hostility" and "publicly spreading misleading information."

It indicated that the Public Prosecution interrogated the 27 suspects, decided to refer 23 of them to justice, and released four.

In turn, the court decided to imprison eight of the detainees, and to release 15 of them on the condition of a travel ban and placing them under judicial supervision.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed that the perpetrators of despicable attacks against foreign tourists will receive the necessary punishment before the judiciary.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency