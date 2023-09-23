Minister of Public Health Meets UN Deputy Secretary-General

HE Minister of Public Health Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari met here on Saturday with HE Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina J. Mohammed, on the margin of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting addressed ways to enhance cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Nations, in addition to discussing key issues being discussed by the UN General Assembly, especially those related to health.

HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya bint Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani attended the meeting.

Source: Qatar News Agency