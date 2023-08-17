Adobe Brings Generative AI to Creators

Adobe has announced that its comprehensive cloud-based generative AI-powered design platform Adobe Express, a competitor to Canva, has exited its months-long beta and is now generally available to all users.The company designed Adobe Express, formerly …

Adobe has announced that its comprehensive cloud-based generative AI-powered design platform Adobe Express, a competitor to Canva, has exited its months-long beta and is now generally available to all users.

The company designed Adobe Express, formerly Adobe Spark, to make content creation easier for those without professional design experience.

Adobe Express is similar to similar design platforms, such as Canva and Microsoft Designer, in that it includes a wide range of video and design templates, provides access to royalty-free Adobe Stock assets and fonts, and supports PDFs.

The platform has become a fairly complete solution for rapid content creation, teams can also collaborate on work, and it also allows creating short animations from still images using Adobe Character Animator.

Users can now access the latest version of Adobe Express for free, with plans to bring the latest version of Express to mobile soon.

The platform has a unified editor, which makes it very easy to create assets to use across different outputs. Adobe said that there are more than 50 million people using the platform, and it is currently available as an online service for Mac and Windows.

Adobe Express has been available since 2021, but its generative AI features have been in development since June.

Platform users can now create custom image and text effects using text directions in more than 100 languages.

The platform also includes quick actions, such as automatic background removal and the use of voice to create simple character animations.

It seems that the new platform is still trying to catch up with the Canva design application in many ways, as Canva has supported AI features since 2019 when it first introduced the automatic background removal tool, and its simplicity is often a more acceptable alternative compared to more complex image editing programs, such as Adobe Photoshop.

Source: Qatar News Agency