Samsung Reveals Plans for Foldable Tablet Launch

Samsung plans to launch foldable tablets, according to company officials.The British newspaper The Independent reported, citing to TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, that foldable tablets are on the way soo…

Samsung plans to launch foldable tablets, according to company officials.

The British newspaper The Independent reported, citing to TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, that foldable tablets are on the way sooner or later.

Roh added that the Z Fold and Z Flip phones will not be the only devices that Samsung is looking forward to, noting that tablets represent a very good segment, and that the foldable design can be applied to them.

Roh stated that he personally and Samsung Mobile are fully convinced of foldable devices, because that design has always been part of human history and human nature for a long time, and that was represented in reading books and notebooks.

Roh said that what the company applied to smartphones will spread to other devices such as tablets and laptops, pointing to the adoption of the foldable design in them.

Samsung invests a lot of resources in developing foldable device technologies, and will introduce its new products when ready to provide a meaningful experience and develop its core technology, according to the Samsung official, without indicating a specific launch date.

By the end of last July, Samsung revealed its latest versions of foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, with a different design philosophy in each phone.

Source: Qatar News Agency