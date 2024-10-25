Advanced Care Group Makes a Strong Entrance at Global Health Exhibition, Ready to Lead at Arab Health 2025

Kris Stewart, Founder & CEO of Advanced Care Group

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advanced Care Group is making waves in the Middle Eastern healthcare market following a powerful debut at the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh. From October 21 to 23, Advanced Care Group captivated industry leaders, showcasing its expertise in placing hospital executives and nurse managers, along with highly skilled frontline personnel drawn from a global talent pool.

With newly established offices in both Dubai and Riyadh, Advanced Care Group is set to meet the growing demands of hospitals, medical clinics, and surgical centers across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Specializing in recruiting hospital leaders and nurse managers, the company delivers solutions that are both customized and comprehensive, ensuring healthcare facilities can provide the highest quality of care.

“The response to our market entry has been incredible,” said Kris Stewart, Founder & CEO of Advanced Care Group. “Hospital executives and healthcare system leaders are eager to engage with us, signaling a powerful demand for our specialized expertise in recruitment. We’re thrilled to see such enthusiasm and can’t wait to further support the region’s healthcare advancements.”

Following this exciting showcase, Advanced Care Group is gearing up for its next major event at Arab Health in Dubai, set for January 2025. The company plans to further demonstrate its commitment to advancing healthcare by engaging directly with key decision-makers and stakeholders at one of the region’s largest healthcare gatherings.

For more information on how Advanced Care Group can meet your staffing needs and to connect with the team at these events, please contact:

Kris Stewart

Founder & CEO

Advanced Care Group

Tel: +971-800-03111-256

Email: kris@acgroup.global

Website: http://www.acgroup.global

