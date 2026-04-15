AI-Enabled Fertility Care and Longevity Provider ONTO Health Closes $20 Million Series funded by ARTIS and Humania

Funds will Expand Advanced Fertility Care Across the U.S. and Drive Expansion into the Gulf Region

Chicago, IL, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ONTO Health (“ONTO”), an AI-enabled, physician-led fertility and longevity provider, has announced the close of a $20 million Series A financing round funded by long-time healthcare investors, ARTIS and Humania. The ONTO Health platform combines evidence-based fertility care with AI-driven diagnostics, clinical automation, and longevity science. The new funding will support additional clinical operations in the U.S., as well as expansion into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

ONTO was founded by ARTIS and ONTO’s CEO, Roohi Jeelani, MD, FACOG, a double board-certified Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility specialist recognized for her leadership in fertility care and women’s health innovation. ONTO’s AI integrates automation, advanced diagnostics, and individualized treatment planning to support clinical decision-making and improve patient outcomes.

Dr. Roohi Jeelani, ONTO Health’s CEO and Co-Founder, said: “ONTO was built to meet people where they are and to stay with them as their needs evolve. Fertility care has often been too narrowly focused. We view reproductive care as part of a broader, lifelong health journey rather than a single episode of treatment, and are dedicated to a comprehensive, human-centered approach to both. This includes AI-powered, physician-led clinical programs that are rigorous, collaborative, and patient-centered. We are dedicated to offering a holistic care system that is reflective of how the body functions as an interconnected system.”

“ONTO Health is addressing one of the most complex and emotionally significant areas of medicine with a model that is both clinically rigorous and deeply compassionate,” said Stuart Peterson, CEO and Managing Partner of ARTIS. “Dr. Jeelani has already demonstrated that fertility care can be proactive, integrated, and scalable without losing sight of the human experience. Under her leadership, ONTO is building a platform capable of expanding access to high-quality reproductive care across geographies, and we’re proud to partner with Humania to support that growth.”

“We are proud to co-lead this investment in ONTO, which reflects our commitment to bringing best-in-class healthcare technology to the Gulf region and beyond,” said Makarem S. Batterjee, Vice Chairman of Saudi German Group and Founder & President of Humania. “The integration of AI and automation into fertility care represents a transformative leap, enhancing diagnostics, personalization, and outcomes while making high-quality treatment more accessible for families across the region. With ARTIS, we are building a partnership that identifies the most promising healthcare innovation globally and deploys them where needed most. We look forward to welcoming ONTO into our network of eighteen tertiary hospitals and over 50 outpatient facilities across the Gulf and North Africa.”

Aamir Rehan, CEO of Humania, added: “ONTO represents exactly the kind of company we built this partnership to find, a U.S. leader using AI and automation to solve a real clinical need, with a model ready to scale into the markets we know best. Our partnership with ARTIS gives us a shared lens to identify transformative healthcare companies in the U.S. and bring them to the Gulf region, where the demand for world-class care is accelerating. We’re proud to co-lead this round and look forward to supporting Dr. Jeelani as ONTO expands access to advanced fertility care for families across the GCC.”

About ONTO Health

ONTO Health combines personalized care with evidence-based medicine to identify and address the factors impacting health across the lifespan. By viewing fertility as a marker of overall health, ONTO partners with patients to provide high-quality reproductive care alongside proactive management of long-term well-being.

By integrating advanced data infrastructure with proven integrative protocols, ONTO delivers earlier insights, greater clinical precision, and highly individualized treatment plans — improving outcomes while reducing the time and cost burden that defines the current standard of care.

Amy Serafini ONTO amy@onto.health

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