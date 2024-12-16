AKAR DE NISSIM and Laabmilano Announce the Launch of the DAYA Collection

A Harmonious Fusion of Eastern Philosophy and Italian Design

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 December 2024 – AKAR DE NISSIM, the distinguished designer furnishing house renowned for its seamless blend of artisan traditions with contemporary designs and impeccable craftsmanship, is delighted to announce the launch of its latest collection, DAYA. Created in collaboration with Laabmilano, this collection epitomises Italian design, melding iconic forms, and poetic and historical vision, all while being inspired by the ancient principals of Feng Shui.

The pieces in the DAYA collection are meticulously crafted to inspire and evoke subconscious emotions, stimulating perceptions towards creativity, transitions, and the indefinite.

Designer Donatella Casiraghi, stated, “The union of Eastern and Western cultures makes the technological and spiritual aspects of design complementary and necessary for the pursuit of a life aiming to protect natural ecosystems.”

The DAYA collection incorporates elements that add a rich sensorial and textural dimension. A selection of luxurious leathers, enhances the sculptural forms and intricate details of each piece. Marble, with its ash-grey and beige tones veined in light and dark, emerges as a striking feature, providing a compelling visual contrast.

The collection also highlights Straw Marquetry inlay, crafted from natural straw stalks hand-dyed with alcohol-based colourants. Each stalk is meticulously split, flattened, and arranged into a precise geometric design–all by hand. The colour binds uniquely to the straw, creating a vibrant, translucent, and distinctive guilloché effect.

Stingray leather, also known as galuchat, is another iconic feature of AKAR DE NISSIM, pairing its unique texture with precious materials used in the furniture. Another AKAR DE NISSIM’s hallmark is lacquer craft, perfected over generations in Vietnam’s lacquer villages, lending refined simplicity and elegance to the brand’s timeless and iconic aesthetics.

AKAR DE NISSIM works closely with architects, Interior designers & fine furnishing distributors. To collaborate or find out more about this collection please visit this link or contact AKAR DE NISSIM at sales@akardenissim.com