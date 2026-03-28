Al Gharafa, Al Adaam Secure Wins in Women’s Basketball League

Doha: The final round of the second phase of the Qatar Women's Basketball League for the 2025-2026 season took place on Friday, witnessing Al Gharafa's victory over Al Shamal (69-61) and Al Adaam's win over Al Khor (64-63). According to Qatar News Agency, the second phase's final round featured two matches reflecting the improved technical level and close performances of both teams. In the first match, Al Gharafa continued their winning streak with their sixth consecutive victory in the competition, defeating Al Shamal (69-61) after a hard-fought game. In the second match, Al Adaam snatched a narrow victory from their rivals Al Khor (64-63) by a single point, in a closely contested match that remained undecided until the final seconds. The intensive match schedule will continue in the following weeks. Matches will resume on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, with Al Khor facing Al Gharafa, and Al Adaam meeting Al Shamal. The final round will take place on Friday, April 10, 2026, closing the season with two anticipate d encounters: Al Gharafa vs. Al Shamal, and Al Khor vs. Al Adaam. The season will conclude with official ceremonies honoring the top three teams in the league, alongside recognition of outstanding players, coaches, and teams for their performance and results. This season's league will be played under a three-section format, with the title awarded to the team that accumulates the most points by the end of all competitions. The system is designed to raise competitiveness among teams and enhance player readiness.