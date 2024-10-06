Al-Jaabari to Ma’an: Suspension of the gas station strike until further notice

Hebron-Ma'an-The head of the Fuel Stations Syndicate, Nizar al-Jabari, told Ma'an's correspondent in Hebron that the syndicate has decided to suspend its strike, which was scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday. Al-Jabri added to our correspondent that it was agreed to hold a four-way meeting between the Monetary Authority, the Petroleum Authority, fuel stations, and the Federation of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture during the current week. The union had decided to close its stations due to the refusal of banks operating in the Palestinian territories to deposit large amounts of shekels. Source: Maan News Agency