HEBRON - Ma'an - Israeli occupation forces arrested three citizens, including a journalist, from the Hebron governorate on Saturday. A local source reported that the occupation forces arrested citizen Majed Al-Hathalin and his son and seized their vehicle after detaining them at a military checkpoint near the village of Umm Al-Khair in Masafer Yatta. They also arrested journalist Jihad Al-Din Al-Badawi from Al-Arroub camp. Source: Maan News Agency