Alarming Surge in Needlestick Injuries Tackled With Essential Guide to Proper Medical Waste Disposal

BioMedical Waste Solutions Encourages Healthcare Facilities, Professionals and Individuals Utilizing Needles to Read Its Comprehensive Guide for Assistance With the Proper Disposal of Sharps and Medical Waste

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / In light of alarming statistics surrounding needlestick injuries, BioMedical Waste Solutions, a leading national medical waste disposal company, is taking a proactive approach to raise awareness about the risks associated with improper disposal of medical waste (needles).

Definitive Guide to Medical Waste Disposal in 2024

According to a recent study by the CDC, approximately 385,000 needlestick- and sharps-related injuries are reported by healthcare workers each year in the United States. However, this number is likely underestimated, as many cases go unreported, particularly those occurring in private homes, including the elderly and the 38.4 million Americans (11.6% of the population) who have diabetes and rely on the use of needles every day.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that sharps injuries lead to the transmission of dangerous pathogens, such as approximately:

2,005,000 HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) infections

66,000 hepatitis B virus (HBV)

16,000 hepatitis C virus (HCV)

These numbers happen globally each year among healthcare workers, and can result in death, long-term illness, and disability.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) points out that a concerning 33% of all sharps injuries occur during disposal. This statistic underscores the critical importance of proper medical waste disposal practices to safeguard the health and well-being of healthcare workers and the general public.

BioMedical Waste Solutions has just released "The Definitive Guide to Medical Waste Disposal in 2024," which offers clear and easy-to-follow instructions to ensure the safe disposal of needles, syringes, and other sharps materials, because it recognizes the urgency of addressing this issue and is committed to promoting safe and responsible medical waste disposal practices to mitigate the risk of needlestick injuries and infection transmission.

As an example of what's included in the guide, here are five top ways to prevent needle stick injuries:

Never throw sharps into regular trash cans or recycling bins. Always place them in FDA-approved sharps/needle containers. Never add sharps into containers that are more than 70% full. Never reach into a sharps container. Do not remove the needle from the syringe or try to recap it. Keep sharps and sharps containers out of reach of children.

"We are deeply concerned about the high incidence of needlestick injuries and their devastating consequences on healthcare workers and the community at large," said JP Richards, Director of Communications at BioMedical Waste Solutions.

"Our guide on proper medical waste disposal serves as a valuable resource to help prevent these injuries and protect the health of those on the front lines of healthcare, as well as homecare needle users. We want to emphasize that our company is here to provide safe and reliable medical waste disposal services for facilities that need assistance. Together, we can reduce the risks associated with needlestick injuries."

BioMedical Waste Solutions encourages healthcare facilities, professionals, and individuals utilizing needles to read its comprehensive guide for assistance with the proper disposal of sharps and medical waste. With a team of experts and specialized equipment, the company ensures that all medical waste, including sharps, is handled, transported, and disposed of in compliance with the highest national, state, and local safety standards.

For more information on proper medical waste disposal or to access the BioMedical Waste Solutions guide, please visit https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/medical-waste-disposal/ or contact the company directly at 346-660-4994 or JPRichards@BioMedicalWasteSolutions.com.

About BioMedical Waste Solutions:

BioMedical Waste Solutions is a leading medical waste disposal company dedicated to providing safe and reliable solutions for the management and disposal of medical waste. With a commitment to environmental responsibility and public health, the company serves healthcare facilities, private practices, dental offices, veterinarians and laboratories across America. BioMedical Waste Solutions offers comprehensive services to ensure the proper collection, transportation, and disposal of medical waste, including sharps, in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

Contact Information:

JP Richards

Director of Communications

jprichards@biomedicalwastesolutions.com

(346) 660-4994

SOURCE: BioMedical Waste Solutions

View the original press release on newswire.com.