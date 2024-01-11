An afforestation campaign in Damascus countryside

On the occasion of the seventy-second Tree Day, the Directorate of Agriculture in Damascus Countryside Governorate, in cooperation with the Farmers' Union of Damascus and its Countryside and the Chamber of Agriculture, an afforestation campaign was carried out in al-Dimas in the province's countryside. 'The afforestation campaign extends over an area of 5,000 hectares and will be planted with 2,500 forest trees, ranging from pine, cypress and cedar, to compensate for the loss of trees on this axis', Director of Agriculture in the Damascus countryside, Engineer Irfan Ziadeh said. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency