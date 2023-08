A light earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale hit on Wednesday southeast of Hasaka.The National Earthquake Center said in a statement to SANA reporter, that the tremor occurred at 5:36 a.m. southeast of Hasaka at a depth of 39 km.Source: Syrian …

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency