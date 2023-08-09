Temperatures above average, hot weather in general

Temperatures will remain above average from 1 to 3 degrees in most regions as the country is affected by Indian seasonal surface pressure accompanied by subtropical air in the upper layers of the atmosphere.Meteorology department expected in its Wedne…

Meteorology department expected in its Wednesday bulletin the weather will be hot and clear in general, as it will be partly cloudy and hazy in the eastern regions, al-Jazeera and al-Badia areas.

The winds will be westerly to northwesterly with a low to moderate speed, while the sea waves are of low amplitude.

The expected temperatures in some of the major Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 37/20, Daraa 36/20, Homs 33/22, Lattakia 32/26, Aleppo 37/25, and Deir Ezzor 46/29.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency