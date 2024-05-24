An evening of Syria-Belarus friendship within entertainment camp for Syrian children, Minsk

Belarusian Friendship evening was held at the headquarters of the National Children's Educational and Health Center 'Zubrenok', with the participation of children joining in the first recreational camp in 2024, organized by Belarus. During the event, attended by representatives from the Syrian embassy in Belarus, Syrian children presented a number of paintings and paragraphs talking about Syria's history, civilization and heritage. The camp hosted by Belarus, which is the first of its kind this year, comprises 75 boys and girls, and 6 supervisors. It will be followed by two other camps during the coming months of June and August, with the number of children participating in these three camps reaching 225 boys and girls. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency