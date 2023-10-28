An Int’l Drug Network Arrested In Anbar

Baghdad Anbar Anti-Drug Directorate announced today, Saturday, the dismantling of an international drug network after it was caught red-handed.

The directorate said in a statement that it “carried out, according to a judicial decision, a pre-emptive security operation at Al-Qaim port in cooperation with the relevant authorities, which resulted in the overthrow of the international network consisting of four drug traffickers red-handed, and seized narcotic substances in their possession, including hashish and Captagon pills, and they were detained to receive their punishment.".

Source: National Iraqi News Agency