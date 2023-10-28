Israeli Defense Minister: We Started A New Phase Of The War In Gaza

Baghdad - Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced this evening, Saturday, that the army has begun a new phase of the war in the Gaza Strip.

""We moved to the next stage in the war," Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in remarks broadcast Saturday. "Last evening, the ground shook in Gaza. We attacked above ground and underground. … The instructions to the forces are clear. The campaign will continue until further notice."

Earlier, the Hamas movement announced that the Israeli ground attack on the Gaza Strip yesterday failed, confirming that dozens of Israeli soldiers were killed and wounded.

It explained that at least 6 Israeli tanks were damaged by anti-tank missiles during the incursion.

The Hebrew Channel 13, citing security sources, indicated that the Israeli army is still in the Gaza Strip and has not withdrawn.

The Hebrew website "Ynet" reported, citing Israeli security sources, that the army command began new consultations to determine the next stages of the ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, which began yesterday evening.

