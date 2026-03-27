Apparel Group x Steve Madden Lead a GCC-Wide CSR Initiative with Leading NGOs to Support Children of Determination

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During Ramadan, and at a time when compassion and unity matter more than ever, Apparel Group brought together leading NGOs across the region for a collaboration dedicated to supporting children of determination. Mobilising its platform alongside trusted partners including Al Jalila Foundation in the UAE, Down Syndrome Charitable Association in Saudi Arabia, Qatar Charity, the Ministry of Social Development in Bahrain, and the Committee of Zakah of Muttrah in Oman, the initiative reflected a collective commitment to meaningful giving, strengthening communities and extending support to children and families across the region.

Apparel Group drove the initiative through its brand Steve Madden’s Ramadan campaign, “Bold Style. Bigger Impact.”, using retail as a platform to deliver meaningful social impact. Through the campaign, more than 5,000 pairs of adaptive shoes designed to support the comfort and mobility of children of determination were donated across the GCC, helping bring confidence, dignity, and greater mobility to children and their families.

Apparel Group x Steve Madden Lead a GCC-Wide CSR Initiative with Leading NGOs to Support Children of Determination

Steve Madden’s Ramadan 2026 campaign, “Bold Style. Bigger Impact.”, reflected the brand’s continued focus on purpose-led initiatives. Through this campaign, the brand connected its collection to a wider social mission, supporting children of determination while reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity and meaningful community engagement.

Focusing on adaptive footwear designed for children, the initiative addressed a meaningful need while bringing attention to the importance of accessibility and inclusion. Each pair of shoes represented more than a donation. It represented a step toward greater confidence, participation, and opportunity for children and their families.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said: “Ramadan is a time that reminds us of the importance of compassion, generosity, and standing together as a community. It is also a moment that calls on all of us to rise through acts of kindness and support for those who need it most. At Apparel Group, we believe our responsibility extends beyond business. Through strong partnerships and thoughtful initiatives like this, we hope to support children and families while reinforcing the values of inclusion, care, and unity that define this special time.”

By bringing together NGOs, communities, and industry partners across the GCC, Apparel Group continued to demonstrate how collaboration translated the spirit of giving into meaningful action. Initiatives like this reflected the Group’s long-standing commitment to supporting communities and championing causes that uplift individuals and families.

Through its scale, partnerships, and brand platform, Apparel Group continues to support initiatives that promote inclusion, dignity, and opportunity, reinforcing the power of collective action in creating lasting social impact.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a multibillion dollar conglomerate since 1996 based in Dubai, UAE, with a growing network of 2,500+ stores and a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands across 14 countries. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC—Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman—and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of 27,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.

https://www.apparelgroup.com/en/

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, GREATS®, BB Dakota® and Mad Love®, Steve Madden licensees footwear and handbag categories for the Anne Klein® brand. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also operates brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden also licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including outerwear, eyewear, sunglasses, hosiery, jewelry, watches, fragrance, luggage, bedding and bath products as well as other select product categories.

For local store information and the latest boots, booties, dress shoes, fashion sneakers, sandals, slippers and more, please visit www.stevemadden.me.

Media Contact:

PR@apparelglobal.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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