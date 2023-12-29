Army air forces repel Israeli aggression in southern region

Damascus: Army air defense forces repelled on Thursday evening an Israeli aggression that targeted some sites in southern region and downed a number of the hostile missiles. 'Around 11:05 p.m. Thursday, the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the southern region', a military source said in a statement. The source added that the air defense forces confronted the aggression's missiles and shot down most of them, and the losses were limited to materials. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency