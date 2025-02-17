Aspetar to Offer World-Leading Sports Medicine Services at CHI AL SHAQAB Presented by Longines 2025

Aspetar: Aspetar, Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, announced its official medical partnership with the eagerly awaited CHI AL SHAQAB Presented by Longines in 2025. With its experience in supporting sporting competitions with a wide spectrum of medical services for athletes and attendees, Aspetar will have a significant role in the high-profile equestrian event when it is hosted at the Longines Arena at AL SHAQAB on 20-22 February.

According to Qatar News Agency, this alliance is perfectly in line with Aspetar's vision to support athletes at all levels and contribute to the success of major sporting events in Qatar. Aspetar's team of highly skilled physicians, therapists, and support staff will be on-site throughout the event, ensuring immediate and specialized care for any medical needs that may arise. Their presence underscores Aspetar's commitment to delivering world-class sports medicine services and promoting athlete well-being.

CHI AL SHAQAB Presented by Longines is a premier equestrian competition, attracting top-ranking local and international riders competing in Showjumping, Dressage, and Para-Dressage. As one of only five CHI competitions globally and the first of its kind in the Middle East and Asia, the event holds a prominent place on the international equestrian calendar.

AL SHAQAB's hosting of this event supports the Qatar National Vision 2030, showcasing Qatar as a leading sports destination and celebrating the nation's rich equestrian heritage. The partnership with Aspetar further enhances the event's commitment to excellence and provides competitors with the confidence of knowing they have access to the best sports medicine expertise available.