Doha International Basketball Championship Concludes with Egypt’s Victory

Doha: The Doha International Friendly Basketball Championship concluded on Sunday evening, marking the end of a three-day tournament organized by the Qatar Basketball Federation. The championship served as an important precursor to the 2027 World Championship, featuring national teams from Qatar, Egypt, Lebanon, and the Philippines.

According to Qatar News Agency, Egypt emerged victorious in the tournament, securing the title with 6 points. The Egyptian team narrowly surpassed Lebanon, which finished in second place with 5 points. The Philippines and Qatar secured third and fourth places, with 4 points and 3 points respectively.

The final day of matches, held at Qatar University Hall, attracted vibrant and enthusiastic crowds. The day's games included a closely contested match where Lebanon defeated Qatar 72-69, and another where Egypt triumphed over the Philippines with a score of 86-55.