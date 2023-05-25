Bahrain All Share Index closes higher

Bahrain All Share Index has closed at 1,962.27 points marking an increase of 0.38 points above the previous closing.This increase was due to the raise in the Consumer Discretionary Sector, Industrial Sector and Material Sector.Bahrain Islamic Index has…

Bahrain All Share Index has closed at 1,962.27 points marking an increase of 0.38 points above the previous closing.

This increase was due to the raise in the Consumer Discretionary Sector, Industrial Sector and Material Sector.

Bahrain Islamic Index has closed at 718.96 points marking a decrease of 0.68 points below the previous closing.

Results indicated that 77 equity transactions took place with a volume of 2,326,984 worth BD 592,088.

Investors traded mainly in the Financial Sector representing 57.06% of the total value of securities traded.

Source: Bahrain News Agency