Bahrain chairs GCC Group meeting to prepare for World Radiocommunication Conference 2027

Manama, The Kingdom of Bahrain, represented by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), chaired the first meeting of the GCC working group responsible for the preparations of the World Radiocommunication Conference 2027. The meeting was held in Bahrain from May 28-30, and was attended by representatives from all GCC countries. During the meeting, the group's structure and work mechanism were approved. Five working groups were formed based on the recommendations of the World Radiocommunication Conference 2027 preparatory meeting report and the Permanent Arab Spectrum Group. Each GCC country will chair one of these working groups to organise and monitor the conference agenda items until 2027. The meeting also reviewed working papers submitted by the GCC administrations and discussed the future agenda of the conference. The aim was to evaluate progress and ensure that all procedures and preparations for the conference agenda items are implemented on time. The working groups have also agreed upon a wo rk plan for the current session, which aims to prepare for the World Radiocommunication Conference 2027. TRA Director of Spectrum, Engineer Hasan Mohamed Hasan said, "The World Radiocommunication Conferences are highly anticipated events as they play a crucial role in shaping the future of radiocommunications. These conferences focus on managing frequency spectrum resources, satellite orbits, and the advancements in technology, such as smart cities, the Internet of Things, and international mobile communications." He added that these regional preparatory meetings are vital to the success of global conferences. The 2027 World Radiocommunication Conference is expected to be a key event in strengthening international cooperation and developing new strategies to advance this critical sector. Source: Bahrain News Agency