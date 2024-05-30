Slovenia recognises State of Palestine

Ljubljana, Robert Golob, the Prime Minister of Slovenia announced today, Thursday, that Slovenia recognises the State of Palestine. This makes Slovenia the fourth country in recent days to take such a step. The Prime Minister stated after a government meeting that Slovenia has decided to recognise Palestine as an independent and sovereign state within the 1967 borders, in accordance with international law and UN Security Council resolutions. He added that the decision would be referred to the parliament, requesting support from the members. Spain, Norway, and Ireland have also recently recognised the State of Palestine, bringing the total number of countries recognising it to 148 out of 193 UN member states. Source: Bahrain News Agency