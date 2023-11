Manama, The Meteorological Directorate forecasts fine weather with some clouds at times

Wind: Northwesterly 10 to 15 knots, reaching 17 to 22 knots at times during the day

Sea state: 1 to 2 feet inshore, 3 to 5 feet offshore

Temperature Maximum 31 ºC Minimum 21 ºC

Humidity Maximum 70 % Minimum 20 %

Source: Bahrain News Agency