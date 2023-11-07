UAE, Vatican discuss cooperation

Abu Dhabi, His Highness Shaikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary State of the Vatican, on the sidelines of the Global Faith Summit on Climate Action.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and the two nations' efforts to promote values of tolerance.

They also reviewed the agenda of the Global Faith Summit on Climate Action, which is taking place ahead of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), WAM reported.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in the region, with a special focus on the humanitarian situation.

