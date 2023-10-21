Bahrain wins first GCC Bodybuilding Championship

Manama, Bahraini bodybuilders have made history after winning the first Gulf Cooperation Council Bodybuilding Championship.

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Supreme Council for Youth and Sport (SCYS) First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee President, patronised the event, held at the University of Bahrain’s Shaikh Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Hall.

124 contestants from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Yemen took part in the championship.

On the occasion, Sami Al Haddad, Bahrain Bodybuilding Federation (BBF) President, extended sincere congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and SCYS Chairman, and HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Bahrain clinched the title after bagging as many as 29 medals, including 12 golds, 7 silvers and 10 bronzes.

The UAE (18 medals), Saudi Arabia (10 medals), Oman (5 medals), Kuwait (1 silver medal), Qatar (1 bronze medal) and Yemen were second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.

BBF President expressed pride in the kingdom’s success in winning the first GCC Bodybuilding Championship, praising HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad’s constant support for BBF.

Source: Bahrain News Agency