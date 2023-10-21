(6) ISIS members arrested in Anbar and Nineveh governorates

Baghdad- The Military Intelligence Directorate announced today, Saturday, the arrest of (6) members belonging to ISIS terrorist gangs in Anbar and Nineveh governorates.

A statement by the directorate said, “According to accurate intelligence information from the 10th and 15th Division divisions affiliated with the Military Intelligence Directorate, and in cooperation with the ground forces present in the areas of responsibility and through controlled ambushes, (6) people accused of terrorism were arrested in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of Terrorism in the district of Fallujah, Ramadi, Karma Fallujah, Mosul, and Umm al-Rubaieen district, and those who belong to ISIS terrorist gangs.”

It added, "The accused were duly handed over to the requesting authorities after completing the necessary legal procedures against them." /End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency