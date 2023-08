Before President Bashar al-Assad, Mr. Firas Ahmed Al-Hamid, new Governor of Tartous Governorate, was sworn in Thursday.Later, President al-Assad provided the Governor with his directives and wished him success in his new duties to serve the province an…

Before President Bashar al-Assad, Mr. Firas Ahmed Al-Hamid, new Governor of Tartous Governorate, was sworn in Thursday.

Later, President al-Assad provided the Governor with his directives and wished him success in his new duties to serve the province and its people.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency