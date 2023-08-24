On behalf of President al-Assad and first lady, Lattakia governor reassures health of some survivors of earthquake returning from UAE after treatment

on behalf of President Bashar al-Assad and First Lady, Mrs. Asma al-Assad, governor of Lattakia Lattakia governor visited a new batch of earthquake survivors who returned to Syria after completing their treatment in the United Arab Emirates, and reassu…

on behalf of President Bashar al-Assad and First Lady, Mrs. Asma al-Assad, governor of Lattakia Lattakia governor visited a new batch of earthquake survivors who returned to Syria after completing their treatment in the United Arab Emirates, and reassured their health.

Governor Hilal conveyed the greetings of President al-Assad and the First Lady to the survivors, and their wishes for good health and wellness.

The two survivors are Muhammad Salah Abdul Qadir Qiblawi 14- year- old and Ali Samir Tafouh 9 –year- old. They arrived on Wednesday evening in Damascus International Airport.

They were received by Deputy Minister of Local Administration, Moataz Dohji, and Tamam Mahrez, Director of Operations of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

This is the third batch that returned to Syria after completing the treatment journey.

Twelve cases have been treated in the UAE, of which eight have so far returned, and four are still receiving treatment.

The survivors were seriously injured as a result of the earthquake that struck Syria on February 6.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency