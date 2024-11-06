Bitget Lists Swell (SWELL) on Launchpool, Poolx and Spot With 23,440,000 Tokens in Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of SWELL tokens on its platform covering a range of products such as Launchpool, Poolx and Spot trading. This provides eligible users to win rewards from a pool of 23,440,000 SWELL tokens in total. The first initiative is a Launchpool campaign which enables users to lock BGB and USDT to share in a pool of 19,500,000 SWELL tokens. This exclusive event will be available from November 7, 2024, at 10:00 UTC, until November 14, 2024, at 10:00 UTC, allowing users to participate in the growing Ethereum restaking ecosystem through Swell’s advanced staking protocols.

The Poolx event for SWELL allocates 1,800,000 tokens, where users can stake their tokens to mine more. Additionally, a Candybomb promotion is organized where 2,000,000 SWELL tokens will be distributed to users depending upon their trading activities.

Swell, designed as a restaking yield layer for Ethereum, introduces a range of liquid staking and restaking options tailored for decentralized finance (DeFi). As the first to deliver a vertically integrated Layer 2 restaked rollup, Swell aims to enhance user returns and staking efficiency within the Ethereum network. In March 2022, Swell Network raised $3.75 million in a Seed round led by Framework Ventures, with support from IOSG Ventures and Maven 11 Capital.

Swell unveils the tokenomics of its native token, SWELL, on October 9, 2024. The total supply of SWELL will be 10 billion tokens, with 8.5% allocated to the community. The SWELL token will serve three main purposes: governance for Swell DAO, restaking to secure Swell L2 applications and infrastructure, and paying for gas fees on the network.

Coming back to Launchpool, it offers two distinct locking pools. The primary pool, with a total allocation of 16,000,000 SWELL, is open to users locking BGB, Bitget’s native token. Airdrops will be distributed hourly based on each participant’s locked volume, ensuring users receive rewards proportionate to their commitment within the pool. The secondary pool, specifically designed for new users who join after November 5, 2024, offers a share of 3,500,000 SWELL for those locking their USDTs. With a maximum locking limit of 2,000 USDT and a minimum requirement of 5 USDT, this pool provides an accessible entry point for newcomers to the platform.

Bitget’s Launchpool utilizes an efficient airdrop system, distributing tokens hourly to participating users. This approach allows participants to quickly see returns from their locked assets, while Poolx and Spot markets are more for pro-traders, helping them earn rewards for existing tokens.

