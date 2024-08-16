China expresses grave concern over heavy civilian casualties caused by Israeli military attacks in Gaza: spokesperson



BEIJING, China is gravely concerned over the large number of civilian casualties caused by Israeli military attacks in the Gaza Strip, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, calling on Israel to cease fire immediately.

Xinhua said Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks when answering a relevant question.

More than 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured in an Israeli occupation bombing of a school in the Gaza City in the early hours of Saturday, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said.

Jian said that China condemns any harm done to civilians; opposes any violation of international humanitarian law; and urges ‘Israel’ to heed the call of the international community, immediately cease fire, and spare no effort to protect civilians and avoid the further escalation of regional tensions.

The international community should work together to make further efforts to alleviate and end the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, Lin added.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency