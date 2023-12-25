Chinese appreciation of Syrian youth initiative who helped Gansu earthquake victims

Beijing, The initiative of Syrian Youth Dr. Zain al-Abidin Ali who helped those affected by the earthquake that hit northwestern China's Gansu Province last week has been welcomed and appreciated at various levels of the Chinese government and people. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin mentioned on his official social media account the initiative of Dr. Zain al-Abidin, which was manifested in his humanitarian work to help the areas affected by the earthquake in Gansu Province. 'The young Syrian rushed to the earthquake-affected areas of Gansu Province for help', the spokesman wrote, recalling what Zayn al-Abidin said that 'the Damascene rose that was watered with Chinese water grew and grew with love and kindness, which is the way of mutual love between China and Syria' Wang shared a video of Dr. Zain al-Abidin from the earthquake-affected areas. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency