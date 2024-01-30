Claritag(R) At-Home Skin Tag Removal Device Now Available on Amazon

Claritag's Amazon listing revolutionizes accessibility in skincare solutions, expanding access to millions of diverse and untapped potential customers.

HOWELL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Claritag® Advanced, a leader in skin tag removal devices, is thrilled to announce that our FDA-cleared, at-home skin tag removal device is now available for purchase on Amazon for $24.99.

Claritag is known for its effectiveness and ease of use. The device utilizes the same cryogenic technology used by dermatologists and offers a safe and efficient solution for individuals looking to address skin tags in the comfort of their own homes. This device is a testament to Claritag's commitment to providing accessible and cost-effective skincare solutions to its customers. Key Benefits of Claritag's At-Home Skin Tag Removal Device Include:

FDA-Cleared and Clinically Proven: Claritag is an FDA-cleared device, ensuring its safety and efficacy. It's clinically proven to remove skin tags with minimal discomfort, providing users with the confidence of a medical-grade treatment in the comfort of their home.

"We are excited to bring Claritag's skin tag removal device to Amazon, offering an effective solution for those seeking to address skin tags independently," said Sam Josephson, CEO of Claritag. "Having our skin tag removal device available on Amazon marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering innovative skincare solutions that empower individuals to enhance and take control of their skincare routines." To learn more and to purchase Claritag's skin tag removal device on Amazon, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Remover-Claritag-Painless-Cryo-Freeze-Treatment/dp/B07MTSL7XX.

About Claritag® Advanced

Claritag is a skin tag removal device developed by renowned Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery PA, Zac Lind. Known for its effectiveness and ease of use, the Claritag device utilizes a unique Squeeze & Freeze® technology, which involves freezing the skin tag instantly for removal. The device is equipped with foam treatment pads activated by a liquid cooling gas, designed to surround and freeze the skin tag when applied​.

This device is FDA-cleared, ensuring its safety and efficacy in removing skin tags with minimal discomfort, and employs the same high-tech cryogenic technology used by dermatologists. This technology has been adapted into a user-friendly, quick-to-apply, medical-grade device suitable for home use. It aims to treat unsightly skin tags in 60 seconds, making it a convenient and affordable option for those seeking to remove skin tags without professional medical intervention​.

Contact Information

Claritag®

800-353-2350

info@claritag.com

https://www.claritag.com/

SOURCE: Claritag Advanced