Community Revitalization in Action: The Impact of Community Manager, Beatrice Nieves, on the Azure Estates Transformation

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / For more than 25 years, Millennia Housing has been at the forefront of a transformative mission to provide affordable housing solutions across the United States. Managing apartment communities across 26 states. Millennia Companies has successfully revitalized various properties, showcasing their expertise in transformative projects.

In January 2019, a Millennia-affiliated entity acquired the distressed Stonybrook Apartments, initiating a preservation closing in October 2019, marking the transformation into Azure Estates. Azure Estates in Riviera Beach, Florida, now stands as a testament to Millennia Housing 's commitment to community revitalization. With a $79 million investment, the transformation of Stonybrook Apartments into Azure Estates was completed in April 2022.

This extensive rehabilitation not only upgraded housing but also led to a remarkable 51% decrease in service calls to local law enforcement, showcasing the positive impact on community well-being issues like crime reduction on and around the property. This metamorphosis has been acknowledged by national and local officials, exemplifying Millennia Housing's goal of preserving affordable housing and ensuring decent, safe, and sanitary living conditions.

Azure Estates, surpassing these objectives, not only provides comfortable and aesthetic housing but also offers comprehensive support for residents. The physical rebuild included fully renovated apartments, upgraded interiors and exteriors, new kitchens and bathrooms, improved systems, and enhanced safety measures. A significant amount of the budget also went into the community center and social service resources, which thanks to the tireless efforts of Beatrice Nieves, the Property Manager at Azure Estates, contribute to personal growth opportunities for residents.

Community-Building Initiatives

For Beatrice Nieves, the community manager position is more than making the trains run on time. She takes her role a step further with countless efforts to build a healthy and supportive community. At Azure Estates, these initiatives include clothing and grocery assistance, community gardens, and crime prevention programs. The impact of her work is best exemplified in three of the most recent programs she helped put in place.

Holiday Events

In December, Azure Estates hosted a spectacular holiday party that brought joy and festive cheer to its residents. The event was a delight for families, especially the children, as there were snow cones and more presents than in any year previously. The Florida property was transformed into a winter wonderland with the inclusion of blow-up slides, bouncy houses, and a snow machine providing endless entertainment for the young ones. Someone even donned the iconic Grinch costume, spreading laughter and creating a playful atmosphere. Delicious food options were available for everyone, and prominent members of the community like the Chief of Police, Michael Coleman, and Chair of the Riviera Beach City Council, Dr. Julia Botel, joined in to contribute to the warm and inviting atmosphere. Behind the scenes, Beatrice Nieves and Millennia Housing , alongside Urban Youth Impact and other community partners, dedicated their efforts to ensure the event was a resounding success, working diligently to make the holidays a memorable and joyous occasion for all the residents of Azure Estates.

Partnership With Local Police Department

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of Beatrice Nieves, the partnership between the Riviera Beach Police Department and Azure Estates has become a cornerstone in fostering a sense of safety and community. Beatrice Nieves has played a pivotal role in facilitating this collaboration, ensuring that the community's safety concerns are not only acknowledged but actively addressed. The chief of police reciprocates these efforts, demonstrating genuine concern for Azure Estates by initiating initiatives like the Explorer Program, providing educational opportunities for the children in the community.

This unique partnership reflects the police department's commitment to investing in the future of Azure Estates residents. The chief's active presence within the community, a sentiment appreciated by Azure Estates members, helps to cultivate a positive relationship between law enforcement and the community. The police department's engagement goes beyond routine duties, as they actively participate in community events like the holiday party, engage with residents, and offer support, including thoughtful gestures such as bringing gifts to children who may have faced challenges like unit fires or other upsetting situations. This partnership exemplifies a collaborative effort to create a secure and supportive environment within Azure Estates.

The Azure Estate Civil Air Patrol

Beatrice Nieves also understands the importance of community pride, especially among the youth. She recently spearheaded the establishment of a Civil Air Patrol program for children aged 7 to 21 in collaboration with Cron Allen of Soaring Eagles. This well-designed program aims to inspire the youth by providing a comprehensive learning experience in aviation, covering everything from piloting to traffic control, to an appropriate level of aeronautics for the kids participating. Participants have had the unique opportunity to visit three different airports so far and engage in a flight simulator multiple times, expanding their horizons and igniting a passion for aviation.

The success of this program was readily on display as participants proudly represented Azure Estates in Riviera Beach's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade for the first time, marking a great moment for the community. Beatrice envisions the Civil Air Patrol as a source of inspiration, offering children valuable skills and knowledge, while fostering the idea that "No dream is too big." Beatrice's vision for community development through these mainstay initiatives reflects a commitment to creating a brighter future for the residents of Azure Estates.

Promoting Health and Well-Being

Millennia Housing recognizes that revitalization extends beyond physical upgrades, encompassing the overall quality of life for residents. By collaborating with local authorities and organizations, Millennia Housing ensures that its commitment goes beyond structural improvements, fostering a positive, secure, and thriving living environment for all residents.

A major part of this is putting the right people in the right positions, and Millennia Companies aims to harness the potential of dedicated individuals to drive positive change. Beatrice's dedication to creating a welcoming environment for residents has demonstrated a significant impact on the community zt Azure Estates, and for this, she was recently celebrated as she was recognized as a Community Developer First Responder at the Palm Beach County First Responders Award Ceremony. As Millennia continues its mission, Azure Estates serves as a shining example of how commitment, care, and intentionality can better affordable housing with thriving communities.

