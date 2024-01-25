Unleashing the Power of AI: University of Illinois and IBM Join Forces To Anticipate Flash Floods

By Riya Anne Polcastro

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / IBM
Originally published by TriplePundit

The tech company IBM is among those bringing AI into the sphere of mitigating the impact of weather-related disasters, and together with NASA, it's hard at work on revolutionary foundational models. These models learn from a broad dataset to make using them for many different tasks quicker and easier, as opposed to task-specific models that are trained with data designed to teach them to do one job. This way, a dataset doesn't need to be painstakingly created for each new task, because the AI can apply the information it's learned from other situations to teach itself.

Among the projects its working on, IBM partnered with the University of Illinois to develop a foundational model capable of anticipating heavy rainfall and flash floods in the Appalachian Mountains.

Continue reading here

(Image: Chris Gallagher/Unsplash)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Press Releases

Recent Posts

Quick Links

Copyright © 2024 Qatar Press All Rights Reserved.