Damascus University acquires international accreditation from WFME

Damascus University obtained recognized accreditation from the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME), Ministry of Higher Education and Research announced.

Damascus University is the first Syrian one to recieve such accreditation, Rector of the university Mohammed Ossama Jabban said, adding that this is a great breakthrough that remarkably contributes to recognizing the certificate of the Faculty of Medicine here internationally.

Rector Jabban hoped success to the rest of the Syrian universities in their pursuit of such achievements.

This accreditation ensures that a graduate of the medical faculty can exercise their profession worldwide and also guarantees their pursuing the specialization and academic achievement abroad, al-Jabban noted.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency